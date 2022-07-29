Justin Fields shares incredible moment with his 'biggest fan' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is one of Chicago's hero athletes.

Just one season and 12 games into his NFL career, he's become a hero for young kids all over the country.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So much so, they want to be him. One kid in particular at Bears training camp impressed the second-year quarterback with a full costume and made for a heart-warming moment with Fields.

The kid nailed the costume on the head. He has the full jersey, pants, helmet, towel, play card and he went the extra mile to wear the same headband Fields does. All he needs is the new orange helmets the Bears released for the upcoming season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.