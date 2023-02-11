Justin Fields Shares His Affinity for Patrick Mahomes' Play Style

Fields shares his affinity for Patrick Mahomes' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is a student of the game, and a connoisseur of good quarterbacks. To that, he explained what he enjoys most about watching the game's best quarterback – Patrick Mahomes.

"I like the way he gets out of the pocket and kind of like does those little dump passes," Fields said on The Ringer's Slow News Day podcast. " . . . I don't think I've seen as many touchdowns as I've seen this past year on like those little two-yard dump passes where he's just scrambling outside of the pocket.

"And I mean, a guy just pops away and he just popped it up, and like that's crazy. But, I mean, he makes a lot of great plays. Of course, we all know he's a great quarterback."

Mahomes is at the top of the NFL's best quarterback list, known for making something out of nothing through his ability as a playmaker.

A true acrobat, Mahomes has a way of directing traffic on the field and fitting passes through the tightest of windows. And, as Fields mentioned, he is one of the best navigators in the pocket, flexing his sixth sense to move and juke out defenders.

Fields is an admirer at this point in his career, conscious of the gap between him and Mahomes and the advanced skillset the latter possesses.

" (I) Think that just comes naturally. And I think I have a numerous amount of things that I have to work on before I get to stuff like that," Fields said of Mahomes' skills. "So really just the routine stuff that I have to get more consistent with and stuff like that."

Fields brings skills to the table that Mahomes can't. Last season, Fields became one of three quarterbacks all-time to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season, joining the likes of Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

But, as he mentioned, he has a slew of items to check off his offseason to-do list. All over radio row in Arizona, Fields mentioned his desire to improve his short passing game and work on his reads.

All during the latter portion of the season and this offseason, Fields has mentioned his hopes of becoming a more prolific passer than a runner.

Hopefully, Fields will display more of those skills next season, and apply what he's watched from Mahomes toward his game.

