Justin Fields Second All-Time in Single-Season QB Rushing Yards

Justin Fields surpassed Michael Vick's 1,039-yard season in 2006 with a run against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He now has the second-most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback.

With that rush, Justin Fields passes Michael Vick's 1,039 rushing yards during the 2006 season. Fields sits No. 2 on the single-season QB rushing list behind Lamar Jackson's 1,206 yards in 2019. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 1, 2023

Fields trails only Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 1,206 yards in 2019.

As of this writing, Fields has 1,115 rushing yards on the season. He has 104 yards on four rushing attempts as of this writing.

Fields has Sunday's game against the Lions and next week's game against the Vikings to defeat Jackson's rushing record.

He mentioned that after the Bears' loss against the Eagles, he aimed to achieve the record.

"I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said.

