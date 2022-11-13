Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is rewriting history.

The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior.

With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.

During the series before his touchdown run, Fields threw a pick-six to his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Jeff Okudah to tie the game up.

Fields ran away from the Lions on the ensuing possession and put the Bears back ahead.

Despite the adversity, Fields immediately corrected his wrongdoings.

