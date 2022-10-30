Justin Fields Records His Highest Quarterback Rating of Season

Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was against the Minnesota Vikings when he recorded a 118.7 QBR.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On Sunday, the second-year quarterback helped lead the Bears' offense to 29 points against a challenging Cowboys defense that fields one of the best pass defenses in the league.

He completed 17-of-23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 60 yards and another touchdown.

RELATED: What we learned in Bears' 49-29 shootout loss to Cowboys

Fields showed off the arsenal of his game by scrambling, throwing darts downfield and slashing his way through defenses with the ball tucked in his arm.

He led the charge with 16 unanswered points between the first and second halves to help terminate a quick 21-point Cowboys lead. Unfortunately, a fumble recovery touchdown and lackadaisical defense opened the door for Dallas to put the game away.

Nevertheless, Fields showed tremendous improvement with his arm and recorded another successful game on the ground with his feet.

The improvement is there, and it shows in the numbers.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.