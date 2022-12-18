Justin Fields Records 1,000 Rushing Yards; Third QB in NFL History

Justin Fields records 1,000 rushing yards on season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Make room, Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

Justin Fields has 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It's been a hell of a year for Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/s4kzygZ9as — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 18, 2022

The second-year signal-caller became the third quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards in a single season, eclipsing the mark in 14 games (played in 13).

Jackson has company, as Fields will have three more games after Sunday's matchup to overtake the once-MVP quarterback for his NFL record. Jackson has the NFL record for quarterback single-season yardage with 1,206 yards.

Fields left the game after a run that was called back for a penalty. Nathan Peterman subbed in for Fields after he took to the sidelines.

RELATED: All of Justin Fields' records, unique stat lines

Fields surpassed Bears quarterback Bobby Douglass earlier in the contest for most single-season rushing yards in franchise history, recording 976 rushing yards on the season before halftime.

Fields eclipsed the Bears' franchise record on a dazzling, electric 39-yard non-touchdown run. He escaped a plethora of sack attempts and turned the broken play into a major gain.

He is quickly becoming the best rushing quarterback in the league in the present day.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.