Justin Fields Puts Up Historical Statistics in First Half of MNF

Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. 

Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown, 70+ rushing yards and 1+ rushing touchdown in an opening half.

The other player to do it alongside Fields is Russell Wilson. He did it twice in the last 30 years in 2012 and 2014. 

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense proved more diverse and suited to Fields' strong suits on Monday.

The first-year play-caller ordered quarterback-designed runs, which Fields gained 54 yards on during the first half. Screens, quick throws, pocket rollouts and run-pass options were sprinkled in the offense too. 

In turn, the Bears took a 33-14 lead in the fourth quarter, as of this writing.

The offense looks far more productive than it did against the Commanders in Week 6 and Fields' opportunities are abundant. 

