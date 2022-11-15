Justin Fields Nominated for Second-Straight FedEx Ground Player

Fields nominated for second-straight FedEx ground player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nominated for his second consecutive NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for Week 10.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022

Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a 67-yarder, which accounted for the Bears' franchise records for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run.

The other nominations for the award are Saquon Barkley (152 yards, one touchdown) and Jonathan Taylor (147 yards, one touchdown).

Fields was a nominee for the same award after his performance in Week 9 when he ran for a single-game quarterback record of 178 rushing yards and one touchdown. But, Bengals running back Joe Mixon took home the award.

Khalil Herbert is the only Bears player to win the award this season. He won it back in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns amid David Montgomery exiting the game due to injury.

Fields has been putting on a show in the last month, especially on the ground. He is on pace to break Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. The record is 1,206 yards. Fields currently has 749 yards through 10 weeks.

The fact he hasn't yet won the FedEx ground game award is surprising. Nonetheless, his productive performance against the Lions makes a valuable case for him this time around.

