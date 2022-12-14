Justin Fields Misses Bears Practice With Illness

By Alex Shapiro

Justin Fields missed Bears practice on Wednesday due to an illness, and he’s officially day-to-day moving forward.

“He’s feeling better every single day,” Matt Eberflus said.

Eberflus said it’s “looking positive” that Fields will be able to recover in time to play against the Eagles this Sunday. Eberflus didn’t share details on the nature of Fields’ illness, but said he is still in Halas Hall staying engaged in preparations for the Eagles game.

Fields missed the final game of last season because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He also missed one game this season due to a shoulder injury.

