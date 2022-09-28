Justin Fields makes NFL's All-Frustrated Team through three weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's only three weeks into the NFL season and frustration has already set in for some.

Whether it's a player whose team is off to an unexpected slow start, a wide receiver who isn't getting enough targets, or a coordinator who had a viral meltdown over poor clock management, some have already expressed their frustration…while others have a legitimate right to do so.

There’s plenty of season remaining to turn things around. But until they do, here is the NFL's All-Frustrated Team.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

It didn't take long for Adams to get frustrated with his new team. But it's not due to a lack of receptions. It’s a lack of wins. The Las Vegas Raiders are off to an 0-3 start under new head coach Josh McDaniels, making them the only team in the league with three losses. Adams has found the end zone in each game, totaling 17 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns. But that production from the star receiver, who signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders in the offseason, hasn't translated to victories just yet.

"Frustrated and angry," Adams said. "Expect more. It's not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody's naïve to the fact that nobody's just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward."

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Another highly-paid wide receiver is not only getting minimal targets, he's struggling to get snaps. Golladay – who signed a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021 – played just two snaps in a Week 2 victory.

"I should be playing, regardless," he told reporters the following week. "That's a fact."

He got the opportunity to play in Week 3 but went without a catch after dropping two of his three targets.

Jalen Reagor, Minnesota Vikings

Speaking of snaps, Reagor got just one of them in the Minnesota Vikings' 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. That followed up his "revenge game" against the Eagles in which Philly's former first-round pick had one catch for seven yards and returned two punts for a total of five yards.

Many joked that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who had two interceptions against the Vikings, had more catches than Reagor.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Dorsey had a destructive meltdown similar to that of Cosmo Kramer's in the "Serenity Now" episode of "Seinfeld."

After time ran out on the Bills in their Week 3 loss to the Dolphins after Isaiah McKenzie attempted to pick up yardage rather than run out of bounds, the CBS broadcast showed Dorsey in the booth slamming his headset, tablet, hat, notebook and whatever else he got his hands on to the table in front of him.

"I'm up in the box, I'm watching my guys down there just give us everything they possibly have in 'em with effort and from start to finish, playing 90-something snaps in the game," Dorsey told reporters Monday. "And it was a playoff atmosphere, a lot of credit to the Miami Dolphins, and obviously we weren't on the winning end of it so it's frustrating that I reacted that way, and obviously that's something that I'm definitely going to learn from.”

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have not asked second-year starting quarterback Justin Fields to throw the ball often. But when he has…well, it has not been pretty.

"Straight up, I just played – I don't want to say the A-word – but I played like trash," Fields said Sunday after the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Fields completed 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards and two interceptions. The Bears mostly took the ball out of his hands in key situations, opting not to throw a pass on any of their seven snaps inside the red zone. Through three games, Fields has attempted just 45 passes and completed 23 of them for 297 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

While Aaron Judge is chasing the single-season record for home runs in baseball, the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line apparently is looking to set a new single-season record for sacks allowed.

In Joe Burrow's rookie year, he suffered a season-ending injury during a sack. In his second year, he was sacked 51 times, more than any quarterback in the league. This year, he's on pace to shatter that total this season with 15 through three games, including seven in the season opener. That puts him on pace for 85 sacks, which would top the single-season record of 76 set by the Houston Texans offensive line and quarterback David Carr in 2002.

Tablets (and Tom Brady)

Tom Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yardage, touchdowns passes and broken tablets...probably.

While struggling against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, Brady broke not one but two tablets on the sideline, spiking one to the ground.

"I've had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately," Brady told Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think I forgot the password and I couldn't log in, so those things can be frustrating.

"Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that's the reason things weren't going great [against the Saints], so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet."

The antics of Brady - who also threw a tablet last season - led to the NFL sending out a league-wide memo saying players will face "significant fines" if they break tablets or other league-issued equipment.

Honorable mention: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes clearly wasn't thrilled with the Kansas City Chiefs' play-calling on Sunday.

He had an on-field exchange with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the Chiefs opted to run out the final 20 seconds of the first half while facing second-and-20 from their own 36-yard line.

“Yeah, I think after seeing the video, I see why people thought it’s a bigger deal than it actually was,” Mahomes said Monday on his weekly show on 610 Sports Radio. “Obviously, as an offensive player, and someone that wants to score every single time you're on the field, I wanted to take another chance and try to get it down the field and get out of bounds or something like that and try to give us a chance to either throw a Hail Mary or kick a field goal. But they had kind of made the decision — not just coach Bieniemy; I think it was coach Reid and the whole offensive staff — that we were in a good spot. We had the lead, and we could just kind of get to the half and kind of refocus and had the ball coming out of the half, and we didn’t want to make a big mistake there at the half. That’s their jobs. I’ve got to be better knowing when that is the right decision, but at the same time, I always want to score. I think that’s kind of who I am.”