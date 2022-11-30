Justin Fields Limited at Bears Practice, Takes Some Team Reps

Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.

Justin Fields remained limited at practice with his shoulder injury. Similar to last week, Matt Eberflus said Fields would split team reps with the backup quarterback as the team evaluates whether or not Fields will be healthy enough to play on Sunday. Fields was limited in every practice last week, and was officially questionable to play in Week 12. Unlike last week, that backup quarterback was not Trevor Siemian on Wednesday. Siemian injured his oblique in pregame warmups before the Jets game. He gutted through the injury to play on Sunday, but did not participate in practice on Wednesday. To mitigate the loss, the Bears signed Tim Boyle to the roster. Nathan Peterman remains on the practice squad.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There’s no change for Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, too. Both rookie defensive backs missed the Jets game due to concussion, and both of them remained in the concussion protocol on Wednesday. Eberflus said Gordon and Brisker are each considered day-to-day with their concussions. The Bears also placed backup safety Dane Cruikshank on IR with a hamstring injury, leaving the team with only DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks and A.J. Thomas as the only healthy options at the position.

The Bears are also looking at a hole at right tackle. Starter Riley Reiff (back) and backup Larry Borom (ankle/knee) each went down against the Jets and neither man participated in Wednesday’s practice. With Alex Leatherwood inactive on Sunday, the Bears used swing guard Michael Schofield as the third-string right tackle. Moving forward, Leatherwood will have an opportunity to make his Bears debut if neither Reiff or Borom are healthy enough to play.

Finally, Dante Pettis did not participate on Wednesday due to an illness, Chase Claypool was limited with a knee injury and Kindle Vildor was limited with an ankle injury. On Monday, Eberflus revealed that Pettis nearly missed Sunday’s game since he was vomiting that morning. After taking medication, Pettis was healthy enough to play. Claypool brushed off his injury as being a little banged up. Meanwhile, Vildor battled through an ankle injury earlier this month.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.