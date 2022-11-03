Justin Fields Is the Second-Best Fantasy Quarterback in Week 5-8

Fields second-best fantasy quarterback for Week 5-8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If Justin Fields is available in your fantasy football league, you should think about picking him up.

Over Weeks 5-8, Fields ranks second in quarterback fantasy points with 86.82 points, behind Joe Burrow. Through the first four weeks of the season, Fields was quarterback no. 31 in fantasy points.

Justin Fields 👀



Weeks 1-4: Fantasy QB31

Weeks 5-8: Fantasy QB2 pic.twitter.com/cYXdUR0mdZ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 3, 2022

Fields has ranked in the top ten in the past three weeks of fantasy football, and top-five in the past two weeks.

His highest point total came from last week's Cowboys-Bears game. His three touchdowns helped him to 26.04 points, the fifth-most points amongst quarterbacks on the week.

Now, with Chase Claypool joining the roster, Fields' stock could shoot up. He's available in around 43 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues. There's a better-than-not chance he's available in your league.

He's averaging 21.71 points over the last five weeks and is worth the waiver claim as a backup quarterback heading into the back half of the fantasy football season.

