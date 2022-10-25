Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress

Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead.

This should have been the point where the 2-4 Bears, fresh off a loss to the Washington Commanders, folded. With chants of "Zappe!" and rain cascading down through the New England night, Bill Belichick was supposed to assert his dominance over Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields, and the lowly Bears.

That didn't happen.

What did happen was proof the Bears are making progress. Proof that Eberflus and his staff are able to identify problems and institute ways to fix them. They might not all come immediately, but eventually, the lessons will take hold and a different team will emerge.

Facing a first-and-10 at the Patriots' 25-yard line with two minutes left, Fields saw the all-out blitz coming. He checked at the line and had Herbert out wide to his left ready for a screen.

The Bears attempted this play earlier in the game, but Fields had his pass batted down by Anfernee Jennings. This time Fields pump-faked the free-rushing Deatrich Wise Jr., gave a little side step, and fired a side-arm bullet around the defender to Herbert.

With left tackle Braxton Jones Jr. and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown out in front, Herbert went untouched for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Bears never looked back.

Fields had a pass on a similar play batted down at the end of the Week 6 loss to the Commanders. That he was able to change his angle and get the pass off showed the constant work with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is paying off.

“They brought all-out (blitz),” Fields told reporters after the game. “That was their second time running that play. The first time, the ball got batted down. That D-end came running free, so I saw him and kind of faked it and then went sidearm a little bit. We work on that in practice, just maneuvering the screens around the D-ends.

”It was a great catch-and-run by Khalil. Really great play call, great execution by everyone."

Herbert's 25-yard touchdown sparked a section of crisp play from the Bears' offense. They found points on five straight possessions and ran away with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium.

It all stemmed from the work Fields has done in practice and his improvisational throw to Herbert. Not that he saw the end result.

"I didn't even see it," Fields said. "I got smacked on that play. I didn't even know he scored until somebody came up and told me."

The 23-year-old quarterback was crunched between two defenders after he let the ball go. His plea for a roughing the passer flag that most senior signal-callers get fell on deaf ears.

The touchdown was good enough, though.

"It felt alright," Fields said with a smile. "Of course, it doesn't hurt as bad when you score a touchdown on it."

After Fields and the Bears broke the Zappe fever at Gillette Stadium on Monday, the only thing that remained in the air was the cold October rain and a sense of progress for the rebuilding Bears.

