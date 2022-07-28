Justin Fields' Growth as Leader Reason for Bears to Be Optimistic for Future

Getsy pinpoints why Bears 'lucky' to have Fields leading rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields is having a completely different training camp experience than the one he went through last season.

Now the entrenched starter, Fields understands he has to lead the rebuilding Bears in every way possible. Both with his actions and his words.

Fields has embraced the leadership role that comes with being QB1 for a marquee NFL franchise, showing the Bears' new regime he's made of the right stuff. The stuff that can accelerate this rebuild.

"That's what's so special about him," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday after training camp practice. "Forget all the athletic part. That guy, the way he attacks every single day and his approach and leads by example, you know doesn't ask anybody to do anything he doesn't expect of himself. I mean that guy's a natural born leader type of guy so we're lucky to have a guy like that leading this thing."

Fields is the first to admit that his rookie season wasn't "ideal." He entered training camp as Andy Dalton's backup and spent most of the preseason running the scout team. That hampered his ability to build chemistry with guys like Cole Kmet and Allen Robinson, who worked primarily with Dalton and the first team.

When Fields was named the starter during the season, it was clear he and many of his targets were still getting on the same page. Fields and Darnell Mooney worked overtime last season to develop a rapport, and that bond has blossomed into a QB-WR connection the Bears will rely heavily on this fall.

While Mooney and Fields gelled, the rest of the Bears' receivers still are working to develop chemistry with Fields. It's a process that's helped by Fields' increased confidence in his standing as the Bears' starter.

"With him just being more vocal and just having the understanding that he is the guy, and this is his team," Mooney said when asked how Fields is developing chemistry with the receivers. "We were just outside after practice throwing routes and you have guys see him walk over. You can't just walk off the field. You're like, 'I got to get more reps with him.' The way he moves, everybody else has to go with him or we won't go anywhere.



"Justin is a good guy, great player, great work ethic and he can't do it all by himself. We got to work with him. Everybody."



Fields will have a massive weight on his shoulders this season. That's the price of being a first-round pick for a franchise that has been searching for a quarterback savior for over three decades.



Given the first-year rebuilding status of Matt Eberflus-Ryan Poles Bears, it's unlikely wins will come in bulk this fall.



Instead, all eyes will be on every throw Fields makes, examining his every snap to determine if he's indeed the guy everyone hopes he is.



It's a lot of pressure to carry. The type that can sink a career before it even casts off from shore.



But Fields' maturation and growth show that he might be built to carry the weight of heavy expectations.



He has done everything the new staff has asked of him. His offseason work with Kmet already is paying dividends early in camp. When someone makes a mistake, it's Fields who corrects it and makes sure the Bears get it right.

Now the Bears' unquestioned starter, Fields is more comfortable and believes Year 2 will be different. He carries himself differently. Not like a rookie trying to prove himself, but like a starting quarterback that knows what he does sets the tone for the entire team.

Like the starting quarterback the Chicago Bears have long been looking for.