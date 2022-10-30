Justin Fields Fails to Down Micah Parsons, Leads to Touchdown

Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble.

Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball, but remained untouched. In turn, Parsons jumped up and ran the ball 36 yards to score six points and swing the momentum back in the Cowboys' favor.

Taking a look at the play, Justin Fields jumped over Parsons to avoid injury with the linebacker. Because nobody touched Parsons while he was on the ground, the ball remained live and he was able to run it back for a touchdown.

The score swung the momentum back in the Cowboys' favor.

The Bears built offensive steam after going down by three touchdowns early in the contest. They scored 16 unanswered points to bring the game within five, but Parsons took the wind out of their sails.

The Bears expected Parsons to be a problem. Somehow, they forgot about him while he was on the ground.

Play until the whistle blows.

