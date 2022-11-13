Justin Fields Explains What Happened on Costly Pick-Six Vs. Lions

Fields explains pick-six vs. Lions, vows it will 'never happen again' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields didn't mince words following the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. The play that changed the complexion of what looked to be a surefire Bears' win falls at his feet and his alone.

"Just a dumb play," Fields said of the fourth-quarter pick-six by Jeff Okudah after the loss. "I can assure that will never happen again for the rest of my career. The D-end sniffed it out, I tried to move him a little bit and tried to float it over to [tight end Cole Kmet]. Just overthrew it a little bit. Just got to dirt it and move on to the next play."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bears led 24-10 entering the fourth quarter. Fields and the passing attack had an almost flawless third quarter, and the defense had stymied the Lions' offense after some first-half struggles.

Everything was pointing to a much-needed win over a team the Bears should beat.

Detroit trimmed the lead to seven early in the fourth quarter, and then Fields made arguably the worst decision of his second season.

On second-and-18 from the Bears' 17-yard line, Fields drifted back and was pressured up the middle. He moved right and tried to loft a ball to Kmet on the right side. But the ball floated on him and fluttered right into the hands of Okudah, who took it back 21 yards to tie the game.

It was a horrible decision by Fields. One that let the Lions back into a game they had no business winning.

But the 23-year-old flushed the play immediately and ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to give the Bears the lead.

While the pick-six is a blemish that can't be undone, the response mattered more to the Bears.

"He's going to tell you the same thing, and that's that he should have thrown it away," head coach Matt Eberlfus said of Fields' pick-six. "What you're going to understand about that young man is that he's a fighter. He has the ability, and you've seen it during the course of this year, to reset. So we talked about it and said, 'hey man, just reset.' Sure enough, third-and-1, boom, there he goes.

"That's just him. He's a fighter through and through. He's tough as nails. He's going to continue to do that and prepare the way he has prepared for each week."

All in all, it was another strong day for Fields.

He went 12-for-20 for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. His 549 rushing yards in the last five games are the most by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

There was a lot of good from Fields on Sunday. But one horrible mistake marred another stellar outing and contributed to the Bears' fourth-quarter collapse.

That's life with a young quarterback. Head-scratching mistakes will happen. Fields will learn from Sunday and be better for it.

The Bears can't afford mistakes like that to become commonplace for their young quarterback.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.