Justin Fields Explains Play Where He Didn't Hit Wide-Open Darnell Mooney

Fields explains play where he didn't hit wide-open Mooney

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It's easy to take a snapshot of one play of an NFL game and criticize the quarterback for not hitting an open receiver. Of course, there's more context needed to properly judge the play that was or wasn't made.

For Bears quarterback Justin Fields, not throwing to a wide-open Darnell Mooney right before the half of the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium was the topic of much debate after the defeat.

On Wednesday, Fields explained the play, much in the same way Mooney did Monday, and noted he was just following the directives from his coaches.

"Mooney ran how we ran that play last year," Fields said. "The number three receiver, if we get that coverage he takes the middle of the field last year. But this year we are getting over to the other side of it, like it would be 2 out of 2 and then just hit that same landmark from 3 by 1 but that play, that coverage most likely thinking one on one with the back check down and of course I'm scrambling. I was just doing what I was told."

On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is coached to either hit the check down or take off and run when the defense is in Cover 2 on that play. Fields chose the latter, scrambling for 12 yards on third-and-10.

Fields followed his directive. But when a player breaks open as Mooney did, the Bears would like him to see it and hit it.

"That's a very basic play," Eberflus said Monday. "That's just vertical, four vertical play. Mooney, on that one, is supposed to be bending across the formation. He's supposed to be bending across. He was not supposed to go vertical. I think that kind of caught him off guard a little bit, but he certainly had time on that. He certainly had time and could've rode the pocket a little bit more, but he decided to take it because what we were telling him is to take the checkdown or run on that when they're in that defense.

"Yeah, there's no doubt," Eberflus continued. "Get your eyes downfield and see what you see and take what they give you. Certainly, have to do that for sure."

Playing quarterback is an instinctual position. The play won't always be perfect. Fields needs to be comfortable straying from the plan if an opportunity for a big play arises.

Fields recorded season highs in completions and yards in the loss to the Giants. Fields said he feels the Bears' passing attack made progress against the Giants. Explosive pass plays, of which the Bears had three, will lift the spirits of a struggling aerial attack.

But Fields was clear after Sunday that everyone on the unit has to be more consistent of the passing game is going to take off.

“We’ve just got to be more consistent," Fields said. "Whether it’s me, whether it’s the O-line, whether it’s the receivers. Some plays, we’re all on the same page, we’re all executing great, and some plays, we aren’t. The biggest thing with that is just consistency.

“There were some plays where I was just hanging out back there. No one was around me. So I think the (offensive line) did a good job on some plays, but there were other plays where they could’ve been a little bit better. Also me with some of the protection adjustments. I could’ve done that better.”

The Bears still are ironing out the kinks of their rickety passing attack. The explosive plays against the Giants are a good start. But there still is a lot of work to do.

Fields has been pressured on 49 percent of his dropbacks, and the Bears' receivers have the worst separation in the NFL. Fields also has struggled on play-action, completing just 48 percent of his passes when the Bears utilize the fake. On rollouts, an area Fields had great success in during his rookie season, the second-year signal-caller has only posted a quarterback rating of 31. His QBR was 87 on 15 rollouts last season.

Fields did as he was coached Sunday at the Meadowlands. It's hard to knock that. Mooney ran the wrong route, and Fields followed instructions to pick up the first down. But when you have a clean pocket and your No. 1 receiver breaks wide open for what could have been a touchdown, you'd like to see your quarterback turn that into points. That's the next step in Fields' development.

This season is going to be all about the education of Justin Fields. We're still very early in the process. Patience is required.

