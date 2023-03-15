Justin Fields ‘Excited' to Get D.J. Moore Into the Bears' Offense

Justin Fields 'excited' to get D.J. Moore in offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears did their best Howie Roseman impression this offseason, adding their A.J. Brown (to a lesser degree) to the team in the form of D.J. Moore.

And, similar to Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields is excited about working with the once Panthers receiver.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I'm excited to add a guy like DJ to our offense," Fields said to ChicagoBears.com. "He's proven he can be an explosive playmaker in this league, and I look forward to getting to work with him and the rest of our receivers so we can take the next step as an offense."

Fields has been waiting for a bona fide No. 1 receiver. The Bears attempted something similar during the previous season by acquiring Chase Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he has yet to shine in the offense.

And before Claypool, Darnell Mooney was expected to step up as the team's best pass catcher, amidst a tiresome and eventful offseason, filled with late-night visits to Halas Hall and multiple JUGS machine purchases.

That failed, too. Mooney was unable to reach over 500 receiving yards last season after posting 1,000 yards a season prior.

Now, however, Moore is in Chicago to hopefully put a stop to the Bears' pass-catching issues. And Fields is already starting to build chemistry off the field with his new teammate.

"I've gotten to know him a little bit and I know he's ready to put the work in to help our team win," Fields said. "I can't wait to get our whole group on the field together and see how we can put it all together."

The Bears now have a respectable cohort in Moore, Mooney, Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and tight end Cole Kmet. Last season, without Moore, the team finished last in team passing yards with an output of 2,219 yards.

This time around, however, the Bears are hopeful to decrease the work Fields was forced to do rushing the ball last season and include his arm more often.

"It's going to be real special," Moore told ChicagoBears.com. "I'm glad to be a part of the groundwork that's being laid. And to just build that foundation of winning, it's going to be something special."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.