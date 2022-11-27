Justin Fields Didn't Have ‘Strength' to Protect Himself, Perform Vs. Jets

Fields didn't have 'strength' to protect himself, perform vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Justin Fields took the field at MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before Sunday's kick-off between the Bears and the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback threw some light passes as he tested out his separated left shoulder.

The Bears said all week that Fields would have to check three boxes to play Sunday vs. the Jets. In the end, he went 0-for-3 and was inactive for the Bears' 31-10 blowout loss in a downpour at the Meadowlands.

"So Justin today, prior to pregame, went out and worked out there a little bit, and we went with the medical staff and Justin after that, and also Ryan [Poles] and myself, and we decided that it was in the best interest of Justin and the Chicago Bears that he was inactive today," head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game. "It comes down to really one thing is strength. He didn’t have the strength to protect himself in the game properly and to perform the way he wanted to perform.

"The medical staff didn’t clear him to play today. Justin didn’t feel that he could protect himself and perform the way he wanted to perform. It’s about mobility and strength in his left arm. We’ll just take it day by day."

All three groups -- the medical staff, coaching staff, and Fields -- didn't think the 23-year-old signal-caller was healthy enough to give it a go Sunday.

The Bears put up a fight in the first half without Fields on Sunday. Trevor Siemian started in Fields' place and was effective in the first half. The Bears led 10-7 at one point and only trailed 17-10 at the break. But when things started to snowball in the second half, the Bears stood no chance of mounting a comeback with No. 1 on the sidelines.

The Bears will continue to monitor Fields this week and are hopeful that he will be able to play in Week 13 when the Green Bay Packers visit Soldier Field.

"We think that he’s getting better every single day," Eberflus said. "He felt better every single day. Just at the game time today, he wasn’t ready to perform and protect himself. We’ll see where it goes. We will leave it day to day. If keeps progressing then he’s got an opportunity to do so."

