Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Reach Crucial Time With TNF Contest

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (2-3) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (1-4) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown with both teams desperate for a win.

While Bears quarterback Fields has been showing some incredible potential, there are signs the 23-year-old is still "questionable" and a "work in progress," Chris Simms says as the team gets ready to take on a critical contest.

“It's kind of desperation time for the Commanders and the Bears,” Simms said. “If you lose this one, you're very close to … we won't see you in the playoff conversation.”

While Fields shows a great deal of calmness and has some incredible moments, the ball oftentimes is all over the place. Just look at the Bears' Week 4 game against the New York Giants, as he went 11 for 22.

“The lack and throws and then what I see on film with the inconsistencies tells me ... that I'm not sure that they are totally sold on him yet either or at least don't trust him,” Simms said.

To Simms' point, Mike Florio says that the talent around Fields is not there, forcing the team to run the ball and stick to comfortable plays.

“I haven't gotten any sense that [the Bears] are building,” Florio said. “It's just tear down and not go out and acquire high end talent to help your young quarterback get better.”

The Bears will take on the Commanders in Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

