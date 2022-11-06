Justin Fields Breaks Record for Most QB Rushing Yards in a Game

Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground, by putting up 178 rushing yards.

And there it is, as we head to the 2:00 warning, no quarterback has ever rushed for more yards in an NFL regular season game than Justin Fields has today. He's at 178 and counting. Wow. @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) November 6, 2022

The second-year quarterback ended with 123 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in addition to his blistering 178-yard ground game with a rushing touchdown.

The quarterback also broke the team's franchise record for longest run and touchdown run for a quarterback with a 61-yard blast in the third quarter on a third-down scramble.

The Dolphins seemed to have no answer for Fields.

He played an extremely impressive game, flexing his ability to use his legs and make impeccable throws sprinkled throughout the game.

Despite the Bears' defense giving up 35 points to the Dolphins (technically 28 – one touchdown was a punt block), Fields and the Bears' offense created 32 points of their own.

Over the last three weeks, the Bears' offense has averaged 31.3 points.

Fields' legs have been literally and metaphorically carrying them this season.

