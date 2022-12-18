Justin Fields Breaks Franchise QB Single-Season Rushing Record

Fields breaks franchise QB single-season rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a dazzling 39-yard run in the second quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, Justin Fields surpassed Bears quarterback Bobby Douglass for the most rushing yards in a single season by a Bears quarterback.

Fields escaped innumerable attempts to sack him in the backfield and turned the broken play into an improbable positive gain. He nearly caught the endzone on the run, but stepped out of bounds near the goal line.

The play set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown, putting the Bears on top of the Eagles.

JUSTIN FIELDS CANNOT BE STOPPED



pic.twitter.com/FdBDAcMGNU — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 18, 2022

The second-year quarterback has 976 rushing yards this season, as of this writing. He is not only flirting with 1,000 rushing yards, but is closing in on Lamar Jackson's NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, with 1,206 yards.

If Fields earns 1,000 rushing yards this season, he will become the third quarterback in history to accomplish the feat, alongside Jackson and Micheal Vick.

The signal-caller is without countless troops on Sunday.

Teven Jenkins, who suffered a scary neck injury early in the game, and Equanimeous St. Brown both left the game early. Larry Borom and Darnell Mooney are also inactive.

Nevertheless, Fields is helping the Bears grip onto the NFL-leading Eagles, who have one loss on the season. As of this writing, the Bears lead the Eagles 6-3 nearing halftime.

