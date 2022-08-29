Justin Fields, Bears' Offense Ready for Next Step in Process Ahead of Week 1

Turning point? Getsy only sees process for Fields, offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields referred to the Bears' offensive performance in their 21-20 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns as a "turning point" for the offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't see it that way.

"Um a turning point? I mean, I don't know about that," Getsy said Monday. "Like I said, I think the way that my mind works is literally to have a vision of this process. I know I've used that word a thousand times already, but I truly believe that. We're in this phase of getting better, and we're in this phase of developing who we want to become.



"Are we on track? I don't know. But I feel good about where we're at. I think the guys believe in what we're doing and what we're communicating, the type of philosophy that we have, and the type of ball we want to play. So, I don't know, 'turning point' seems like a pretty harsh word, or dramatic word, but I feel like we're grinding through this process the right way."



The Bears have been slowly making progress as they installed Getsy's scheme. There have been flashes of offensive potential in practice, but Saturday's performance at FirstEnergy Stadium was the first time we'd seen that progress lead to production.



Fields finished the day 14-of-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns. The second-year quarterback led scoring drives of 80, 52, and 62 yards while tossing scoring strikes to tight end Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Cole Kmet.

Obviously, seeing Fields and the first-team offense find the end zone three times was a positive development. But Getsy also understands it was a preseason game in which the Bears faced a Browns' defense without Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Greg Newsome, and Denzel Ward.

He knows the Bears must make improvements across the board to be ready to have the same offensive success against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

"You know we were pleased with the process," Getsy said. "I think as we were evaluating preseason football, right, it's nothing you need to have knee-jerk reactions, good or bad, I think. Like I mentioned before, I think preseason Game 1, I was pleased with the process and the play-calling into the huddle and the snap to the line of scrimmage and the motions, and the lack of penalties. That carried over to Preseason 2, and I think it got even better in Preseason 3. So, I think that part of it, we were all pleased with.

"But there's a ton of improvement that we have to get better at if we're gonna play better talent, play more looks — all the movement you're going to get. But a step in the right direction."

Getsy has preached the process since he arrived in Chicago. He has described the offense's growth as a staircase they are climbing, slowly making incremental progress.

Fields can accelerate the Bears' offensive progress. The second-year quarterback displayed a new mentality against the Browns, and it's clear the marriage of his rare skills and Getsy's innovative scheme can be deadly.

But given the Bears' uncertain offensive line and unheralded wide receiving corps, Fields will have to shoulder a heavy burden to get the offense to play at its highest level.

The elite quarterbacks elevate those around them. They turn unknown receivers into steady NFL contributors and mitigate the weaknesses of below-average offensive linemen.

Does Fields have that sort of ability? Getsy wasn't about to walk out on any limbs, but he has a lot of faith in his young quarterback.

"I don't think I'm in any position to make predictions like that, but what I can tell you is the guy works his tail off," Getsy said of Fields. "He exudes confidence in himself, which then helps others feel confident. And so, I think that part of it is a special quality that he has, and you match that with the work ethic he has — he's making sure he's doing more than anybody else. And then those guys just get attracted to that and they want to be a part of that."



Fields and the Bears' offense have a long way to go before being deemed a deadly operation. But the potential is there, and they know it. Their confidence is growing as they enter the next stage of Getsy's process.



"During the game, I'm like, 'Yeah, we're not even running anything really. Really just rolling.' But, yeah, it's gonna get dangerous for sure," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said Monday.

