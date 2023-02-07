Justin Fields Bears Jerseys Outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin

Justin Fields jerseys outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s a new king in the North. Bears quarterback Justin Fields not only had the top-selling jersey in Illinois over the 2022 season, he was the most popular man in Wisconsin and Indiana, too, according to Lids sales.

Lids

Fields was one of only four players to lead sales in at least three states, along with Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

The Bears did well as a team, despite finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record. They finished sixth in sales, behind only the Cowboys, Raiders, 49ers, Eagles and Steelers. Despite the poor 2022 season, Bears fans remain optimistic about the future given Fields growth and the tantalizing opportunities that come with controlling the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Packers finished in 10th place in total sales, per Lids. Looks like now’s as good a time as ever for Aaron Rodgers to leave the division for greener pastures.

