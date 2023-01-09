Justin Fields, Bears' Foundational Pieces Vow to Put Losing in Past

'Turn things around:' Core pieces vow to put losing in Bears' past originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Sunday's 10th consecutive loss and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't bring any joy to the 2022 Bears.

The future is bright. Sure, you can sell that. But this was a historic losing season for a marquee franchise.

After Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale, a similar message was spouted from all corners of the Bears' locker room.

Players viewed as foundational pieces for general manager Ryan Poles' rebuild are aware of the assets available to the franchise this offseason. They know the arrow is trending up, and brighter days should be ahead.

But that starts with the players tabbed as cornerstones getting better. Rely on potential outside additions, they will not.

“Tough. Three wins. It’s not good," tight end Cole Kmet said Sunday after the Bears' season ended. "There’s a lot of work to do in the offseason. I think everybody knows that. Guys will heal up here and take some time off. But a lot of work before next season.

"A lot of work has got to be done this offseason for sure. I know everyone here is going to do what they go to do to get a way a little bit. But when they come back in April for OTAs and all that stuff, it’s time to go and get this thing going."

Kmet entered the season as one of many question marks on this Bears roster.

After a slow start to the season, Kmet finished with 50 catches for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Those seven touchdowns were tied for third among all NFL tight ends, trailing just Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Kmet saw an improvement in his overall game on film. He is confident the numbers will come.

A few lockers down from Kmet stood rookie left tackle Braxton Jones. The fifth-round pick was the only Bear to play every snap this season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jones gave up 40 pressures (seven sacks, four hits, 29 hurries) in 542 pass-blocking snaps this season. That was good for a pressure rate of 7.38 percent.

The Southern Utah product struggled with the bull rush all season. That's where his work starts. He knows that if quarterback Justin Fields is going to grow in Year 3, he has to keep the heat off his blindside.

"I got to get in the weight room," Jones said. "I'm going to grind it out. You're going to see something a little bit different."

Over on the defensive side of the locker room sat rookie Jaquan Brisker, the only member of the starting secondary to play in Week 18. The safety endured a typical NFL rookie season. There were flashes of brilliance and teaching moments.

But Brisker showed he's part of the solution in Chicago.

Asked about the No. 1 pick, Brisker was clear about the type of player Poles needs to inject into a young locker room hungry to become a winner.

"Whoever we (get) needs to make an impact now," Brisker said. "Whoever comes in, we’re going to turn things around, so have his mentality right. Whoever we get, hopefully it’s somebody great. It’s time to turn it around.

"Really don’t want to be on the side of having the number one pick, but since we’re here, it’s that time to make the team better, get the organization better and change this thing around."

Despite a historic losing season for a charter franchise, there's hope around the franchise.

Poles' teardown season went about as well as he could've hoped. There are young players in the Bears' locker room with the talent to be key contributors and the drive to be the reason the Bears never endure a season like this again.

That starts with Fields.

The 23-year-old quarterback showed significant growth in Year 2 while playing in less-than-ideal circumstances. Those inside Halas Hall are pleased with his leadership and ability to put together a solid season behind a suspect offensive line and an arsenal lacking reliable threats. Improvement is needed in the passing game. The Bears are confident Fields will continue to progress and will be better next season with more talent around him.

That he sets the pace for this young core only adds to the feeling that the arrow is pointing straight up.

"I feel like it’s already mine," Fields said Monday when asked about taking ownership of the team. "The guys in here, they know how hard I work. They know what I want to accomplish and just my mindset overall.

"Really just trying to get guys on the same page, that mindset that culture to where no matter what we go through nothing can phase us, having that swagger, having that confidence going into every game like they have to play us, they have to beat us, so just have that mindset going into every game, we’ll be fine."

Poles will have more resources than anyone this offseason to add talent to a 3-14 roster.

But no matter the additions, they'll enter a locker room led by Fields and those who have helped lay the foundational floor. Those who are already laying plans to make losing a thing of the past in Chicago.

