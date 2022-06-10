Justin Bieber Reveals Partial Face Paralysis. Watch as He Explains Diagnosis in Video

Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with a rare disorder that left part of his face paralyzed, and as a result, is canceling the remaining stops on his world tour.

In a video posted to Instagram, Bieber revealed he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a disease that occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears and can result in paralysis, according to the Mayo Clinic. The syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he said in the video, pointing to his face. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Bieber said he plans to use the time off from performances to rest and relax. He said he's been doing facial exercises to help get his "face back to normal."

"I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be," he said. "I love you guys, thanks for being patient with me. I'm gonna get better."

Watch as Bieber explains his diagnosis in the Instagram video below: