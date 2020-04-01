Justin Bieber Postpones Tour, Chicago Show Due to Coronavirus

Justin Bieber has postponed his 2020 Changes tour, including his Chicago show, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber's tour was set to start in Seattle on May 14, with a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 19.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” a statement on the postponement reads.

“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.”

The 26-year-old singer released his fifth studio album "Changes" - his first album in five years - in February.

In the statement, Bieber asked that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Details on when the dates may be rescheduled was not immediately available.