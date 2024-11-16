Justice Department demands records related to July killing of Springfield woman Sonya Massey

The U.S. Justice Department is demanding records related to the shooting of an Illinois woman who was killed in her home by a sheriff's deputy as it investigates how local authorities treat Black residents and people with behavioral disabilities.

The government made a list of demands in dozens of categories in a letter to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, dated Thursday.

“The Sheriff’s Office, along with involved county agencies, has engaged in discussions and pledged full cooperation with the Department of Justice in its review," Sheriff Paula Crouch said Friday.

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, was killed in July when deputies responded to a call about a possible prowler at her home in Springfield, Illinois. She was shot three times during a confrontation with an officer.

Sean Grayson, who is white, was fired. He is charged with murder and other crimes and has pleaded not guilty.

The Justice Department wants to know if the sheriff's office has strategies when responding to people in “behavioral health crises,” among many other requests.

“The incident raises serious concerns about ... interactions with Black people and people with behavioral health disabilities," the government said.

Andy Van Meter, chairman of the Sangamon County Board, said the Justice Department's review is an important step in strengthening the public's trust in the sheriff’s office.