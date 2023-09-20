Just a few days left to get Dairy Queen's 85-cent Blizzards; Here's how to get one

Dairy Queen is currently offering its customers an opportunity to get its most iconic frozen treat at a discounted price, but you only have a few more days.

The ongoing promotion offers small Blizzards for 85 cents during the month of September, but according to officials, it will soon come to an end.

According to the company, the last day to snag an 85-cent Blizzard will come this Sunday.

So how do you get one? There is a limit of one discounted Blizzard per customer, and the offer is only available via the DQ mobile app.

Customers will then have to sign up for the DQ Rewards program to redeem the offer, according to a press release.

Why 85 cents? According to the company, it’s because the Blizzard made its debut in 1985.

In addition to traditional favorites like the chocolate chip cookie dough and the Oreo Blizzard, fans can also get in on the chain’s limited-edition fall Blizzard offerings, including the pumpkin pie and snickerdoodle cookie dough treats.

More information can be found on the company’s website.