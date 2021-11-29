Jussie Smollett Trial Updates: Latest From Court as Jury Selection Begins

Jury selection began Monday as former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett prepares to stand trial on charges that he staged a racist attack on himself.

Smollett, a Black and openly gay actor, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime that garnered national attention. Nearly three years later, Smollett is about to stand trial on charges that he staged the whole thing.

He was charged with felony disorderly conduct after law enforcement and prosecutors said he lied to police about what happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty.

Here's the latest from the courtroom:

-- Ten potential jurors have been dismissed so far, leaving six to serve on the jury. Questioning continues for a different set of prospective jurors.

-- No jurors selected so far. Sixteen potential jurors have questioned as of just after noon. Jurors are being asked about their TV viewing habits, specifically "Empire" and TMZ.

Only one woman, so far, questioned her own ability to remain unbiased. She says she has a daughter who is gay and researched this case because it happened downtown where her daughter works.

Judge James B. Linn is hoping to seat his jury today and begin the trial.

--Among the potential witnesses who could be called to testify in the trial were 20 names, including the Osundairo brothers and officers to whom Smollett reported the crimes to. One prospective juror raised his hand and said he knew one of the potential witnesses.

--Smollett and attorneys in the courtroom are introduced to potential jurors.

-- Judge expects to seat jury Monday, preparing to continue until 7 p.m. if necessary. Trial is expected to last for the remainder of this week, possibly into early next week.

--Jurors are sworn in as the judge emphasizes that defendants are presume innocent, calling it the "bedrock of our society."

-- Judge begins hearing other cases via Zoom as courtroom waits for potential jurors to arrive

-- Judge says he is hopeful they’ll get a jury with the 50 people selected.

-- Smollett hugged his mother and got a dose of hand sanitizer from his sister Jurnee before he approached the table. The family then left the courtroom due to capacity limitations.

-- Smollett arrives at the courthouse at around 9 a.m.

Jussie Smollett arrived at the Chicago courthouse where his trial is slated to begin Monday with jury selection.