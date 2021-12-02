Jussie Smollett Trial Updates: Defense to Question Man Who Says he Was Recruited to Fake Attack

Scroll down for live updates

Defense attorneys Thursday will get a chance to cross-examine Abimbola "Bola" Osundairo, an aspiring actor who testified Wednesday that Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother to stage a homophobic and racist attack on him in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, saying the former “Empire” star even instructed them on how to throw fake punches.

The trial was initially expected to last a week, but Judge James Linn on Wednesday said "it appears more likely than not" we'll be arguing this case on Monday.

In court Wednesday, Osundairo said Smollett detailed how Osundairo and his brother should carry out the Jan. 29, 2019, hoax. Smollett planned a “dry run" and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies, Osundairo testified.

Osundairo, who worked as a stand-in on “Empire,” said he and his brother agreed because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him with his acting career.

Smollett, a Black and openly gay actor, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime that garnered national attention. Nearly three years later, Smollett faces a trial on charges that he staged the whole thing.

Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct after law enforcement and prosecutors said he lied to police about what happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty.

Whether Smollett will testify remains an open question.

Here's the latest from the courtroom:

Wednesday afternoon

-The state’s fifth witness, Murray's partner, CPD Detective Robert Graves, was called to the stand.

Graves recounted the two interviews they had with Smollett, at the hospital and later in the unmarked police car as they drove around to do a walk-through of the incident.

During direct examination, special prosecutor Sean Wieber asked Graves about his re-interview of Smollett on February 14, while the Osundairo brothers were in custody at a separate location. Graves said he was called in on his day off to do the interview because supervisors thought it would help feel more comfortable.

Graves testified that there were some inconsistencies during Smollett’s reinterview, namely about the race of the attacker he saw.

Graves said he did not tell Smollett in that Feb. 14 re-interview that the brothers were in custody but that Smollett realized in the context of questioning that they had been arrested.

Graves said Smollett said that the attackers couldn’t have been the brothers because the brothers were “black as sin.” Graves testified that Smollett had said he’d cooperate and help find the individuals who attacked him, and that he would agree to signing a criminal complaint against the brothers for the attack, but to his knowledge never did.

Graves testified that Smollett never told him that he had met up with the brothers in the days before the attack, nor had he told Graves that he had driven around the area of the attack with the brothers in the days prior.

Graves also testified that Smollett had ended up providing redacted cell phone records, and that he later determined some of the calls were between Smollett and Abimbola Osundairo.

-- In cross-examination of Graves, lead defense attorney Nenye Uche hit hard at Graves’ testimony, asking how many victims he had ever encountered who were celebrities, touching on Smollett’s particularly strong desire for privacy because of his status. Graves said he didn’t know.

Uche also poked holes into Graves’ reports and testimony, showing that he did not make a record of Smollett’s comments as he testified, that he said the attackers “acted white,” but instead wrote that Smollett “now believes [the attacker] was white due to comments made.”

Uche also asked Graves whether Smollett was the detective on his own investigation, because Graves did not ask specifically whether he had spoken to Bola in the hour before the attack, nor did he ask whether Smollett had been with the brothers in the days before. Uche made the point that because they’re friends, that’s nothing spectacular.

In re-direct, Graves confirmed that he had worked about 45 hours straight in the two-plus days he had worked on the case, in an apparent effort to show why there might have been slips in his reports.

At the end of direct examination, Wieber asked Graves how many victims in his 30 years working in law enforcement refused to provide a cell phone and medical records upon request. He said “one,” and stood up to point to Smollett in the court room.

-- One of the Osundairo brothers has arrived at the Cook county Courthouse with his attorney. Abimbola Osundairo, one of two brothers who said they helped Smollett stage the hoax, takes the stand.

Osundairo said Smollett trusted him so much, the actor asked him to buy drugs for him, including marijuana and “mollies.”

He said he never expected payment. Smollett was good to him, that they would often hang out together, he testified. “I would call him my brother,” he said.

He said because there wasn’t much work as an extra or a stand in, the Osundairo brothers formed a group called “Team Able” with friends. They developed diet plans and fitness plans for people. They also did fitness routines and stunts on social media.

Bola Osundairo said he did develop a plan for Smollett.

-After Bola Osundairo was done being questioned by the prosecution, the judge sent the jury home for the day following dinner, saying that cross-examination by the defense will start out the day on Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday morning

-- Trial began promptly with special prosecutor Sam Mendenhall calling CPD detective Kimberly Murray as the state’s fourth witness.

Murray testified that she had been assigned to the case in the early hours after the attack occurred, and that she and her partner, Detective Robert Graves, had gone to the staircase where the attack occurred prior to meeting Smollett at Northwestern Hospital. She testified she met with him for about 50 minutes between doctors treating him that morning.

Murray recounted what Smollett said the attackers said to him at the time of the attack, which consisted of racist slurs, and that he was struck two times in the face, knocked to the ground, kicked in the back and rib area. She said he had said that he felt a tugging around his neck, and the attack stopped suddenly and the attackers fled. He found on his way up the stairs, she said he told him, that a rope was placed around his neck fashioned into a noose.

She also testified that Smollett had told her about the hate mail and a phone call he received a few days earlier from a blocked number, someone making similar hateful comments.

-- Heather Widell for the defense began her cross-examination of Murray. Questioning touched on the fact that despite Smollett’s attempt at privacy surrounding the incident, employees at Northwestern Hospital were suspended for trying to look up his medical records and that the Chicago Police Department had leaked information on the case. Objections were sustained before she could finish her questions. The witness was excused shortly after.

Tuesday

--Defense attorneys cross examined Theis, suggesting the investigation ignored some facts and some witnesses to better suit their narrative. They are also trying to discredit the Osandairo brothers who are expected to testify later this week.

--After lunch, Judge Linn reminds the attorneys of an agreement they made not to speak to the media until the trial is over and a verdict is reached. The reminder made necessary by an activist who came to the lobby to speak to reporters on Smollett”s behalf. She was accompanied by a member of his PR team. “Nobody is going to infect this trial,” Judge Linn said.

--Det. Theis testified that video, cell phone, GPS and other evidence all pointed to a conspiracy between Jussie Smollett and the Osandairo brothers to fake a hate crime in Streeterville on January 29. Defense is set to cross-examine Det. Theis next.

-- After 24 to 26 investigators spent more than 3,000 man hours looking into the case, Det. Michael Theis testified: “at the end of the investigation, we determined that the alleged hate crime was a staged event and it never happened.”

-- First witness by called prosecution in Smollett trial is Det. Michael Theis, the lead investigator on the Smollett case. When asked if there was a “rush to judgement,” Theis replied “absolutely not.”