Jury Selection in Federal Corruption Trial Of ‘ComEd Four' Begins Tuesday

One of the biggest political corruption cases in Illinois is set to go before a judge Tuesday, as jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of the so-called 'ComEd Four.'

According to court documents, former House Speaker Michael Madigan's longtime confidant Michael McClain, along with ComEd's former CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd executive John Hooker and former City Club of Chicago president and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty are all facing bribery charges.

In addition to offering jobs and contracts, the defendants are accused of conspiring to have ComEd hire a law firm favored by Madigan and to accept into ComEd’s internship program students who resided in Madigan’s 13th Ward, even though some didn’t meet its requirements, according to the indictment.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is set to begin at 10 a.m,. Tuesday morning.