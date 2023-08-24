Jury reaches verdict in case of Tim Mapes, former Madigan chief of staff

A jury has found Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for former House Speaker Michael Madigan, guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice in connection with federal investigations into the longtime Illinois political leader.

According to reporters, the jury took approximately five hours to reach their decision.

In laying out their case, prosecutors alleged that Mapes lied multiple times to a federal grand jury to protect Madigan in a federal corruption investigation.

Mapes faces a maximum of 25 years in prison in the case.

The defense had argued that Mapes had no knowledge of any alleged crimes committed by Madigan, and that he had answered questions truthfully.

Mapes’ trial marks the latest chapter in the wide-ranging, years-long federal investigation into public corruption that has ensnared some of the most powerful people in Chicago and Illinois.

Madigan was ousted as Illinois House Speaker back in 2021 and indicted on racketeering charges the following year. He’s accused of using his power and influence to benefit himself and others. Madigan has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial next year.

Before Mapes’ trial started, federal Judge John F. Kness shot down attempts by Mapes’ attorneys to limit some of the information jurors might hear, including a 2019 meeting Mapes had with FBI agents in Springfield, where they attempted to persuade him to work for the government as a confidential witness, according to court records.

The prosecution alleged in its court filings that Mapes declined but told longtime Madigan confidante Michael McClain about that encounter, along with other attorneys, including one who represented Michael Madigan.

Mapes’ attorneys also sought to prevent prosecutors from talking about potential legislation involving property in Chinatown. Court records show the government was investigating “Madigan and McClain’s efforts to transfer a Chinatown parcel to… a private developer that would in exchange, hire Madigan’s law firm for real estate tax work.”

According to the court records, McClain told Mapes that the Chinatown legislation was one of his “assignments.”

Prosecutors allege the tapes were “relevant to the perjury charge” because it would show Mapes knew McClain did “assignments” for Madigan.