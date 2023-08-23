Jury deliberating in case of Tim Mapes, former Madigan chief of staff

The fate of Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for former House Speaker Michael Madigan, is now in the hands of a jury after closing statements on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that Mapes lied multiple times to a federal grand jury to protect Madigan in a federal corruption investigation, and made their case again this week in court.

The defense says that Mapes had no knowledge of any alleged crimes committed by Madigan, and that he had answered questions truthfully.

Mapes was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice in the case, and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Mapes’ trial marks the latest chapter in the wide-ranging, years-long federal investigation into public corruption that has ensnared some of the most powerful people in Chicago and Illinois.

Madigan was ousted as Illinois House Speaker back in 2021 and indicted on racketeering charges the following year. He’s accused of using his power and influence to benefit himself and others. Madigan has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial next year.

Before Mapes’ trial started, federal Judge John F. Kness shot down attempts by Mapes’ attorneys to limit some of the information jurors might hear, including a 2019 meeting Mapes had with FBI agents in Springfield, where they attempted to persuade him to work for the government as a confidential witness, according to court records.

The prosecution alleged in its court filings that Mapes declined but told longtime Madigan confidante Michael McClain about that encounter, along with other attorneys, including one who represented Michael Madigan.

Mapes’ attorneys also sought to prevent prosecutors from talking about potential legislation involving property in Chinatown. Court records show the government was investigating “Madigan and McClain’s efforts to transfer a Chinatown parcel to… a private developer that would in exchange, hire Madigan’s law firm for real estate tax work.”

According to the court records, McClain told Mapes that the Chinatown legislation was one of his “assignments.”

Prosecutors allege the tapes were “relevant to the perjury charge” because it would show Mapes knew McClain did “assignments” for Madigan.

The judge ordered the jury could potentially hear all of it.

Mapes’ attorneys have said that their client did not commit perjury or obstruct the government from its investigation.

In a previously released statement, his attorneys wrote: “His honest recollections in response to vague and imprecise questions about events that allegedly took place many years ago simply do not constitute perjury,” the statement from attorneys Andrew Porter and Katie Hill read. “This case, of course, is not about him – but about the government’s continued pursuit of his former boss. Tim Mapes has in no way engaged in obstruction of justice and looks forward to prevailing at trial when all of the facts are aired.”