Jurassic Quest Bringing ‘Largest and and Most Realistic Dinosaur Exhibit' to Chicago's Navy Pier

Attention dinosaur-lovers: America's largest dino event is coming to downtown Chicago.

Jurassic Quest will be at Navy Pier from March 3-5.

Hosted in the venue's Festival Hall, doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Tickets start at $22, with deals available for senior citizens.

The indoor adventure offers a host of unique experiences for all ages, including new features for 2023.

According to organizers, there will be more life-like moving dinos, themed rides and attractions, live shows and interactive exhibits.

If you're a history buff, don't miss your chance to dig for fossils, view a life-size dino skull, and much more at the fossil exhibit. For those looking to try something new, why not ride a T-Rex?

Jurassic Quest offers the largest rideable dinosaurs in America, according to a release from organizers, which dubs itself as "the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America."

To learn more about this event, and purchase tickets, click here.