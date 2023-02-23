Things to do in Chicago

Jurassic Quest Bringing ‘Largest and and Most Realistic Dinosaur Exhibit' to Chicago's Navy Pier

Here's your chance to walk amongst dinosaurs

By Lauren Stewart

Attention dinosaur-lovers: America's largest dino event is coming to downtown Chicago.

Jurassic Quest will be at Navy Pier from March 3-5.

Hosted in the venue's Festival Hall, doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. Tickets start at $22, with deals available for senior citizens.

The indoor adventure offers a host of unique experiences for all ages, including new features for 2023.

According to organizers, there will be more life-like moving dinos, themed rides and attractions, live shows and interactive exhibits.

If you're a history buff, don't miss your chance to dig for fossils, view a life-size dino skull, and much more at the fossil exhibit. For those looking to try something new, why not ride a T-Rex?

Jurassic Quest offers the largest rideable dinosaurs in America, according to a release from organizers, which dubs itself as "the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America."

To learn more about this event, and purchase tickets, click here.

