Juneteenth: Where to Find Celebrations This Weekend in and Around Chicago

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was brought to enslaved people in Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it.

In June 2021, Juneteenth was made an official holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Here are a few of the celebrations happening in and around Chicago to honor the day:

Friday

1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical at Vittum Theater in Chicago

A Juneteenth event filled with musical performances from genres such as hip-hop, blues, and jazz. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 1012 N. Noble St.

1865 Fest

A three-day cultural fest. A celebration of activities geared toward families, history, education, entertainment, and the community. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Music Court Circle in Garfield Park.

June 18

Juneteenth Weekend Market Day at POSE CULTURAL ART GALLERY

Celebrate Juneteenth with a market day full of black arts and crafts. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 2136, W. Chicago Ave.

Juneteenth Village Fest at Anna & Frederick Douglass Park

Juneteenth with a family-friendly event with games, carnival rides, a petting zoo, rock-climbing, and food. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1313 S. Sacramento Drive.

Trade Day & Juneteenth Celebration in Douglas Park in Chicago

A celebration with STEM stations, fitness and art stations, performances, and a hands-on experience with trade college students will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Douglas Park Field House, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.

Opals Walk for Freedom Juneteenth Parade

Juneteenth is bringing people together to commemorate the national holiday by strolling with Ms. Opal at the Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 19

Juneteenth Extravaganza on Ellis

Music, vendors, and activities are all part of this family-friendly Juneteenth celebration. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1000 E. 76th St.

Juneteenth in Joliet

Celebrate the history and culture of Juneteenth with music and snacks. From noon to 4 p.m. on June 19 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Juneteenth Market

A Chicago pop-up market showcasing black businesses will include a variety of businesses and shops ranging from beauty to fashion. It will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Hyde Park's Promontory.

Palm Sunday Music Series Afro Jazz Concert

Musical performances by Black artists on Juneteenth from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 436 E. 47th St.

Lawndale Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration

A BBQ meal, a car show, and music to celebrate both Father's Day and Juneteenth. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3200 W. Douglas Blvd.

Juneteenth Celebration at Wrigley Field

A host of businesses will set up shop at Gallagher Way to sell their products and offer up their services as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration at Wrigley Field – A Black Entrepreneurs Experience. The event coincides with the Chicago Cubs game Sunday at the friendly confines against the Atlanta Braves at 1:20 p.m.