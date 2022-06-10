Juneteenth: Here Are Celebrations Happening in and Around Chicago

Juneteenth is a newly recognized national holiday as of June 21, 2021, and is celebrated in many states where people memorialize the end of slavery.

People in Chicago have found numerous ways to commemorate the day this year throughout the Juneteenth weekend.

Here are a few of the celebrations happening around the city:

Pre Juneteenth-Pop Up

Sunday

All things fashion; vendors, a fashion show, and live music from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Zhou B Art Center, 1029 West 35th Street.

Juneteenth Celebration at Tilton

June 16

There will be food and music for all ages from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on June 16 at 230 N. Kolmar.

Juneteenth Illinois Racial Equity

June 16

A career fair and more will be held on June 16 and 17 at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical at Vittum Theater in Chicago

June 17

A Juneteenth event filled with musical performances from genres such as hip-hop, blues, and jazz. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18-19 at 1012 N. Noble St.

1865 Fest

June 17-19

A three-day cultural fest. A celebration of activities geared toward families, history, education, entertainment, and the community. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Music Court Circle in Garfield Park.

Juneteenth Weekend Market Day at POSE CULTURAL ART GALLERY

June 18

Celebrate Juneteenth with a market day full of black arts and crafts. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 18, 2136, W. Chicago Ave.

Juneteenth Village Fest at Anna & Frederick Douglass Park

June 18

Juneteenth with a family-friendly event with games, carnival rides, a petting zoo, rock-climbing, and food. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18 at 1313 S. Sacramento Drive.

Trade Day & Juneteenth Celebration in Douglas Park in Chicago

June 18

A celebration with STEM stations, fitness and art stations, performances, and a hands-on experience with trade college students will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on June 18 at the Douglas Park Field House, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.

Opals Walk for Freedom Juneteenth Parade

June 18

Juneteenth is bringing people together to commemorate the national holiday by strolling with Ms. Opal at the Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main Street, on June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Extravaganza on Ellis

June 19

Music, vendors, and activities are all part of this family-friendly Juneteenth celebration. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On June 19, at 1000 E. 76th St.

Juneteenth in Joliet

June 19

Celebrate the history and culture of Juneteenth with music and snacks. From noon to 4 p.m. on June 19 at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Juneteenth Market

June 19

A Chicago pop-up market showcasing black businesses will include a variety of businesses and shops ranging from beauty to fashion. It will take place at 2:00 p.m. on June 19th in Hyde Park's Promontory.

Palm Sunday Music Series Afro Jazz Concert

June 19

Musical performances by Black artists on Juneteenth from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 at 436 E. 47th St.

Lawndale Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration

June 19

A BBQ meal, a car show, and music to celebrate both Father's Day and Juneteenth. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19 at 3200 W. Douglas Blvd.