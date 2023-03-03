Judge Grants Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Official Name and Gender Change

A Los Angeles County judge has granted Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya an official name and gender change, according to court documents obtained by People.

Her legal name is now Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to court filings. The judge also gave approval for the 15-year-old's sex markers on legal documents to match her gender identity.

The teen, who came out as transgender in 2020, has received an outpouring of love and support from many, including her father, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, and stepmother, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade.

Wade, who shares Zaya with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, has been a proud and vocal advocate for his child. He first petitioned the court in regard to her legal transition in August of 2022.

This action was opposed by Funches, who accused Wade of pressuring their child to move forward with a name and gender change to "capitalize on financial opportunities".

Wade, who's had sole custody of Zaya since 2011, denied these claims in a November 2022 court filing, saying, "While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth."

His unwavering support of Zaya was apparent this past Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards, where he and Gabrielle Union-Wade spoke about the teen in their acceptance speech. The pair were honored for their philanthropic support of the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny,” Wade said of Zaya. “And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you’ve handled the ignorance in our world. I admire that you face every day.”

He went on to say that his job as Zaya's father is to be “a facilitator” of “her hopes, her wishes, and her dreams.”