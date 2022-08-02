Juan Soto Traded to Padres, Washington Fans Frustrated on Twitter

Padres fans elated with Soto trade, Nats fans deflated originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Juan “Childish Bambino” Soto officially has a new home, and San Diego fans are elated while Washington fans are deflated.
On Tuesday, Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres just a few weeks after declining a 15-year, $440 million contract extension.
The 23-year-old outfielder, along with first baseman Josh Bell, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, in exchange for six players, including C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood and Jarlin Susana. Luke Voit will be joining the Nationals and replacing Eric Hosmer to finalize this trade.
Similar to when Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner left, Washington fans are about to face the cold, hard, truth that one of their very favorites has declined an extension and joined a whole other team.
Considering the Nationals’ unfortunate record this season so far, this is how people are reacting to the Soto trade via Twitter:
Other fans are hopeful:
And some people are even happy, especially Phillies and of course Padres fans:
The trade wasn’t exactly something Nationals President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo planned. In fact, they weren’t interested in trading Soto at all, but after the superstar outfielder declined three contract offers, it just made sense to move forward without him.
Will any of these new players make up for the loss of a player of Soto's caliber? Nationals fans will have to wait and see, while Padres fans will be hoping to see the fruits of the trade much sooner -- maybe even this November.