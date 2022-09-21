Josh Harrison Makes Two Highlight Reel Plays in White Sox Loss

Harrison makes two unreal plays in White Sox loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the middle of an elongated Monday night game between the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, second baseman Josh Harrison helped create a playoff atmosphere with his defensive efforts.

In the top of the third inning, with no outs, Amed Rosario hit a light groundball towards Harrison at second base. After charging the ball, he scooped it up, bare-handed, and threw the ball with his body just inches off the ground. Jose Abreu scooped the throw as Harrison secured the out.

Later, with two outs in the fifth inning, Rosario (again) hit a blooper into short right field. Harrison sprinted over from his spot at second base and leaped full extension to make the diving grab.

JOSH HARRISON IS LAYING HIS LIFE ON THE LINE TONIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WMgGoEJhfI — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 21, 2022

In the ensuing half inning, Harrison bombed a ball to the warning tracks in right field for a near three-run shot. One can dream.

It's also worth mentioning the second baseman was part of a spectacular double play where he tagged a baserunner out at second base after a Dylan Cease strikeout in the fourth inning.

Harrison's hustle and effort shouldn't go overlooked. His defensive efforts mirrored playoff-like energy and should be a staple in the White Sox play.

