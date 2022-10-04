José Abreu's White Sox Teammates Hope He Returns in 2023

Teammates hope 2022 not Abreu’s White Sox swan song originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even just the idea of José Abreu not returning to the White Sox is "hard to imagine" for starter Lucas Giolito.

"I didn’t even think about that," Giolito said after Tuesday's 8-3 White Sox win. "That would hurt, man."

Abreu has been a White Sox staple for nine seasons, but his status with the team beyond 2022 is unclear as he’s set to become a free agent this coming offseason.

Abreu has left an indelible mark on the White Sox and their fan base, and his legacy with the franchise is secure no matter what the future holds.

That said, his teammates hope 2022 isn’t the end of his time in a Sox uniform.

“I would love to have Abreu back,” closer Liam Hendriks said.

Said Eloy Jiménez: “He’s been fantastic this year — well, all the years that he's played here. Why not? He’s been one of the motivated players that we have. Day in, day out, no matter how he feels, he's out there. So, why not?”

Added Giolito: "He’s so much of what makes this team, this team, and he's done just amazing things on and off the field ever since I've been here and had the pleasure of being his teammate.

"We'll see what happens. Obviously, just want the best for him and his family, whatever that may be. Hopefully, he can come back another year."

Abreu will be 36 in January, but he showed no signs of slowing down during a strong 2022 campaign. He has been the Sox’ top hitter this season and, amid a rash of injuries up and down the roster, has been incredibly durable, playing 157 of a possible 161 games.

None of this mentions the leadership he brings inside the Sox clubhouse.

“Like Tony [La Russa] said [Monday] in the press conference, he’s a stubborn, unbelievable baseball player,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said.

“He wants to play every game. He wants to be in there, in the battle, on the field. He wants to be there for the team. He wants to show the way it’s supposed to be done.

“I hope the young kids over here follow him because I would follow him if I would have been a young kid. I had the pleasure to play with really good players and I have the chance now to manage a really good player.”

Abreu is hitting .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs.

He leads qualified White Sox hitters in games, runs, hits, doubles, walks, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

“I think from a leadership point of view, I think from a defense, I think from an offensive point of view, I think he’s an integral part of this team,” Hendriks said.

“I hope we bring him back, but that’s for the higher ups and then whatever he decides as well.”

Added Cairo: "I hope they bring him back over here because he’s a guy that’s going to give everything for this organization and for the White Sox.”

