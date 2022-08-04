Jose Abreu wins White Sox 2022 Heart & Hustle Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Here's a guy that works his tail off and he's getting recognized for it.

Jose Abreu, the White Sox longtime first baseman, received the team's Hustle and Heart Award for the 2022 season, according to the team.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

José Abreu has been selected as the #WhiteSox winner for the 2022 Heart & Hustle Award!



The award is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game. pic.twitter.com/KPuaaq9nqC — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 4, 2022

"The award is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game," the team said about the award.

Abreu is certainly that. It's a likelihood for White Sox fans to see him sprint to the dugout from first base after catching the final out of an inning. A symbolic act of the award.

NBC Sports Chicago's color broadcaster, Steve Stone, on 670 the Score, said Abreu is the only player that hustles on the bases this season. He used Abreu's habit of rounding first base towards second with intention as evidence to his outstanding hustle.

This season, Abreu has played in 102 games and has recorded the sixth-most hits in the MLB (118). He is slashing .302/.382/.478 after having a .207 batting average in late May. He's also tacked on 14 home runs and 55 RBIs this season.

The Sox start a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.