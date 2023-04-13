Jonathan Toews: ‘No Hard Feelings' About Blackhawks Moving on

Jonathan Toews: 'No hard feelings' about Hawks moving on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announced on Thursday morning that captain Jonathan Toews would not be re-signed next season, ending an era in Chicago. But the decision was probably mutual, in the grand scheme of things.

After his final game with the Blackhawks, Toews opened up about the conversation he had with Davidson in Seattle and his thoughts on the team's decision not to offer him an extension.

"I think in my heart, before I had the conversation with Kyle, I knew that for myself personally, whatever happens this summer, it’s time," Toews said. "When Kyle called me into the room when we were on the road last week and came out with it right away, it caught me by surprise, because I didn’t know what he wanted to talk about. But once I took a deep breath and let it sink in, I realized it’s just what it is.

"There’s absolutely no hard feelings. I have nothing but love and gratitude for the Blackhawks and Rocky Wirtz and the Blackhawks family — everyone over the years who’s been a part of that. You can’t ask for more than that.

"At the end of the day, it’s a business. It’s a business where you want to win games and you want to go out there and entertain the fans and chase Stanley Cups and I think it’s exciting for me to, at the same time, not know what’s really around the corner for me personally. But at the same time, it’s a new start for the Blackhawks."

Toews was the last man standing from the dynasty era, and with Patrick Kane in New York now, there are no more members from those Stanley Cup-winning teams in Chicago.

"I think for me that night tonight kind of closes the chapter for not only myself but guys like Kaner who weren’t able to be here to enjoy that and feel that appreciation, that love from the fans," Toews said. "Go down the list, Duncs, Seabs, Sharpie, Crow, Saader, Hoss, Hammer, I can mention so many names. Guys that were unsung heroes in a lot of ways that were part of those special groups that won championships and hope they all can feel that appreciation, as well. It’s the end of those times. New beginnings coming around the corner so it’ll be exciting to see."

Toews has not made an official decision yet on the future of his playing career, but don't rule out him walking away from the game, with Thursday's special night serving as his lasting memory. It seems like he's leaning in that direction.

"First of all, there’s no timeline, right?" Toews said. "There’s no doubt a moment like that, it’s hard to top. I think it’s something I’ll just let myself sink into with my family.

"The thought of playing for another team right now is so far in the back of my mind right now, especially after that moment. I always thought I’d retire a Blackhawk and part of me still believes in that, so we’ll see."

