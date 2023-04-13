Jonathan Toews Joins Exclusive Club With Goal Thursday

Toews joins exclusive club with goal vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews played in his final game with the franchise on Thursday night at the United Center, and his second-period tally did more than just provide a fitting sendoff for the center.

Toews, who won three Stanley Cups and made 10 playoff appearances with the Blackhawks, will not return to the team next season after the organization announced they would not look to re-sign him, and in his final game, he provided fans with another incredible moment, scoring a second period deflection goal.

That goal was not only Toews’ 15th of the season, but it was also the 200th that he’s scored during regular season play at the United Center, according to Stathead.

The only other player to reach that milestone? None other than Toews’ former teammate Patrick Kane, who netted 228 in his career prior to his trade to the New York Rangers earlier this year.

Tony Amonte, Eric Daze and Patrick Sharp are the only other three Blackhawks players to score 100 goals at the United Center during their careers.

In 1,066 games entering Thursday’s contest, Toews had 371 goals and 511 assists. He ranks fifth all-time in games played with the Blackhawks, sixth in goals, eighth in assists and sixth in points.



