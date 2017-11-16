Jonathan Toews Could Join You for Breakfast...Sort Of - NBC Chicago
Jonathan Toews Could Join You for Breakfast...Sort Of

By James Neveau

    You may have the biggest collection of Chicago Blackhawks gear in the world, but we guarantee you that you don’t have anything like this.

    Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, as part of his partnership with Canadian Tire, will have his face put not on billboards, but on toast, as a special edition toaster that imprints his face onto bread will be on sale for one day only later this month.

    Here is the Blackhawks’ captain teasing the new product:

    The toasters will go on sale Nov. 20, according to Canadian Tire, and proceeds will benefit the Jumpstart Foundation, which helps kids get active by providing money for sports equipment and athletic opportunities for underprivileged youth.

    Fans interested in buying the toasters can sign up to be alerted when they go on sale. Toasters will also be made with the likenesses of Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid. 

    Published at 1:28 PM CST on Nov 16, 2017 | Updated at 2:13 PM CST on Nov 16, 2017

