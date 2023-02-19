Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Coping With Long COVID, Immune Disorder

Toews sidelined with Long COVID, immune disorder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews issued a statement Sunday revealing that he’s been dealing with the symptoms of “Long COVID,” and that he’s also been continuing to cope with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

According to a report from Frank Seravalli, Toews and the Blackhawks have jointly agreed that the captain will not be traded prior to the March 3 trade deadline.

Toews, who has not played for the Blackhawks since before the NHL All-Star break, thanked fans for their support, and revealed the cause of the illness that has kept him out of action.

“It’s been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” he said. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Toews was diagnosed with CIRS several years ago, missing the entire 2020-21 season because of the ailment.

It is unclear when he will return to the lineup, but according to reports, he will aim to get back onto the ice in March after the league’s trade deadline has passed.

In 46 games this season, Toews has scored 14 goals and dished out 14 assists.

According to Seravalli’s report, Toews will need more time to recover from his illness, but hopes to return to the lineup in March.

“Out of fairness to other teams, Toews felt his body was not cooperating to compete at a high level right now,” Seravalli said.

