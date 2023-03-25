Jonathan Majors, Actor for Bulls' Dennis Rodman in New Movie, Arrested

Actor portraying Dennis Rodman in new movie arrested originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jonathan Majors, the actor portraying Bulls' forward Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie, was arrested on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City this weekend, but the actor insists he's done nothing wrong. https://t.co/NURwSzeNQP — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2023

According to the report, the actor was arrested for strangulation, assault and harassment. The situation allegedly involved his girlfriend and the dispute led to physical violence.

"He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," a "rep" told TMZ.

Majors, 33, is supposed to portray Dennis Rodman in a movie called "48 Hours in Vegas." The movie is about Rodman's spontaneous trip to Las Vegas in the middle of a season with the Chicago Bulls. The instance is documented in The Last Dance Netflix documentary.

The famed actor has played parts in popular movies Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III with Michael B. Jordan.

Rodman, 61, played three seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 1995-98. He was an integral part of the second three-peat Bulls team.

