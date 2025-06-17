The Jonas Brothers' big 20th anniversary tour set to visit 43 cities this summer -- including 10 stadium shows -- just made a big change, and it impacts the band's upcoming show at Wrigley Field.

According to a message from the band posted Friday, six of The Jonas Brothers' summer shows are moving venues, including the Aug. 26 show scheduled to take place at the Friendly Confines in Chicago.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That show will now take place at a much smaller venue, instead: the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, according to an announcement. The tour was also added additional shows and rebranded to "Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown," a post said.

JONAS20: GREETINGS FROM YOUR HOMETOWN TOUR



We’re adding MORE shows to our 20th anniversary tour! This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we’ve ever done.… pic.twitter.com/SieqFRl2mp — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 16, 2025

Several other shows were also moved from stadiums to smaller spots, including the Aug. 14 in Philadelphia, which was moved from Citizens Bank Park to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The band's Aug. 28 Detroit show, original scheduled for Comerica Park, has been moved to Little Caesars Arena, the band said.

According to the message, refunds will automatically be issued for impacted shows with "no action required." Previous ticket purchases for the impacted shows will get "first priority pre-sale access" for performances with new venues. At the same time tickets for the new and updated shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Ticketmaster, the band said.

As part of the update, The Jonas Brothers released a statement about the changes.

"Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans," the statement said. "We're making some venue changes, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the same dates in the same cities."

The band went on to say that they intended to make the tour "the best" they've ever done.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We apologize for any inconvenience these changes have caused and we can't wait to see you on the road," the message concludes.

The Jonas Brothers are two-time Grammy Nominees and have had multiple best-selling albums. Their last record “The Album” was released in 2023, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The group was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.