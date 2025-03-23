Jonas Brothers announce Wrigley Field concert as part of 20-year celebration

As part of a massive celebration of their musical careers, the Jonas Brothers will perform at Chicago’s Wrigley Field this summer.

The band made the news official on Sunday, announcing a tour that will feature a total of 43 performances and 10 stadium shows, including at Wrigley Field, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Fenway Park in Boston.

The band’s Wrigley performance will take place Tuesday, Aug. 26.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the group said in a statement. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

According to a press release, the shows will feature a journey through the band’s musical career, including sections featuring Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick and Joe Jonas’ solo careers and DNCE, with the performance culminating with the Jonas Brothers performing some of their biggest hits.

The Jonas Brothers are two-time Grammy Nominees and have had multiple best-selling albums. Their last record “The Album” was released in 2023, and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The group was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

Marshmello will join the group for 10 of the performances, including the show at Wrigley Field, according to the band. The two acts have collaborated on several songs over the years, including “Leave Before You Love Me” and “Slow Motion,” and those songs will be performed at the shows, according to the press release.

Boys Like Girls will round out the bill at Wrigley.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Fans can sign up for an artist presale through Wednesday on the group’s website. Tickets will go on sale Friday to the general public.

Three shows have been announced at Wrigley Field so far this summer. Post Malone will perform on May 22 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell as part of his “Big A** Stadium Tour,” while Stray Kids will perform on June 26.