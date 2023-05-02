It's a good day for Chicago fans of The Jonas Brothers.
Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are hitting the road for a 35-date stadium and arena tour with a stop in Chicago, a press release from Live Nation says.
The tour, aptly named "THE TOUR," will play at Wrigley Field Aug. 25. According to the release, the band will perform five albums each night.
MORE: Morgan Wallen, Pearl Jam, Blink-182 and More: All the Concerts Coming to Chicago in 2023
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
"It's about time the Jonas Brothers played at Wrigley Field!," a Tuesday morning tweet from the Chicago Cubs said.
According to Live Nation, tickets to the general public go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m., with registration open through May 6. A "Verified Fan" presale will begin on May 9.
Local
Fans must register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program in order to have the opportunity to purchase tickets, Live Nation says.
"Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets," the release says. "The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly."
Below is the full list of Jonas Brothers 'THE TOUR' dates and cities:
Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center