It's a good day for Chicago fans of The Jonas Brothers.

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are hitting the road for a 35-date stadium and arena tour with a stop in Chicago, a press release from Live Nation says.

The tour, aptly named "THE TOUR," will play at Wrigley Field Aug. 25. According to the release, the band will perform five albums each night.

MORE: Morgan Wallen, Pearl Jam, Blink-182 and More: All the Concerts Coming to Chicago in 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"It's about time the Jonas Brothers played at Wrigley Field!," a Tuesday morning tweet from the Chicago Cubs said.

It's about time the @jonasbrothers played Wrigley Field!



FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. Friday, August 25.



You'll have to wait a little bit longer. Happiness begins when tickets go on sale Friday, May 12. Register for the presale and more at https://t.co/0CYtKfwhHA. pic.twitter.com/A63Ix0HLzm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 2, 2023

According to Live Nation, tickets to the general public go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m., with registration open through May 6. A "Verified Fan" presale will begin on May 9.

Fans must register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program in order to have the opportunity to purchase tickets, Live Nation says.

"Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets," the release says. "The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly."

Below is the full list of Jonas Brothers 'THE TOUR' dates and cities:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center